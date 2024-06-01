Indonesian President Calls for Palestinian Independence on Brith of Pancasila’s Celebration

Pekanbaru, MINA – June 1 is celebrated as Pancasila’s Birthday (Harlah). While leading the commemoration ceremony, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) called for Palestinian independence.

The Harlah Pancasila commemoration was held at the Pertamina Hulu Rokan Complex, Dumai, Riau on Saturday.

“Indonesia is consistent with free and active politics, fighting for the independence of all nations, including the independence of the Palestinian people and fighting for world peace,” said Jokowi.

He also said that Indonesia has so far proven active in various international forums and activities, starting from being the leader of the 2022 G20 Presidency, becoming Chair of ASEAN 2023, and being active in various events.

“Including through the World Water Forum which was just held,” said Jokowi.

The Israeli Zionist aggression which has been taking place in Gaza since October 7 2023, is still occurring to this day. The latest data from the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza shows that more than 36,000 people have been martyred and 81,000 others have been injured.

Demonstrations and support for Palestine began to spread to almost all countries, especially from civilian movements. In western countries, students are increasingly holding massive demonstrations criticizing Zionist Israel.

Meanwhile in Indonesia, various mass actions were carried out, one of which was the humanitarian organization Aqsa Working Group (AWG) which again held a demonstration in front of the United States Embassy, ​​Jakarta on Friday. This action is the umpteenth action carried out by AWG. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)