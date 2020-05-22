President Launches 55 Medical Devices for Handling Covid-19

Jakarta, MINA – A total of 55 consortium products from the research and innovation of the nation are launched by Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

The products are intended to accelerate the handling of Covid-19 in Indonesia. Such is a written statement received by MINA on Thursday.

Of those, there are nine superior products, some of which have gone through clinical trials and are ready for mass production.

“This is a domestic-made ventilator that has been produced. “They can be produced approximately 200. Then, it is the second, also the same (ventilator), can already be produced up to 200 as well,” said the President showing the emergency ventilator product.

A total of three ventilator products were shown by the President in the video. Two of them were developed by the Agency for the Assessment and Application of Technology (BPPT) in collaboration with (respectively) PT Len Industri and PT Dharma Polimetal which were ready to be produced.

While one other ventilator is the result of development from the Bandung Institute of Technology (ITB) which has gone through clinical trials and is ready to produce 1,000 units.

“I think if we really are trapped, all that can be done. It started since last March. Directly, move and it turns out we can make it ourselves, no need to import, “said the President.

In addition to the ventilator, there are also RT-PCR test kits that can be produced by as many as 100,000 units and developed by PT Bio Farma and rapid test equipment which is the development of PT Hepatika Mataram, BPPT, Airlangga University, and Gadjah Mada University which also 1,000 units ready for production.

“I think this is our pride because it can be produced domestically and if indeed later it is sufficient, we can export it to other countries,” the President said.

President, on Wednesday inaugurated the launch of research, technology and innovation products to accelerate the handling of Covid-19 which is the work of the nation.

The launch entitled “The Awakening of Indonesian Innovations” which was carried out virtually coincided with the momentum of the National Awakening Day which also marked the rise of the national science and technology, especially in the health sector.

The President hopes that the works and research carried out do not stop at the laboratory and only stop as prototypes.

“The research must be fruitful and be able to continue to the stage of mass production to meet domestic needs and even be exported to foreign countries,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)