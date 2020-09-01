Indonesia Receives 500 Ventilators from the US

Indonesian Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto received ventilator assistance symbolically handed over by the United States Embassy Ad Interim Chargé d'Affaires (KUAI) Heather Variava on Sunday (30/8) at the South Entrance of Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base, Jakarta. (photo: Indonesian Ministry of Defense)

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian government received 500 ventilators for the handling of the Covid-19 Pandemic from the United States (US) Government.

The Indonesian Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto received the assistance which was symbolically handed over by the United States Embassy in Ad Interim (KUAI) Heather Variava on Sunday at the South Gate of Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base, Jakarta.

The US government, through the US Agency for International Development (USAID) has sent a total of 600 ventilators to Indonesia after the first shipment of 100 ventilators on 28 July.

The Indonesian Defense Minister on that occasion expressed his deepest gratitude and highest appreciation for the solidarity, friendship and empathy given by the Government and all the people of the United States.

The Indonesian government really appreciates the help of this ventilator device, because the help of a ventilator device that is provided will be very crucial and very important to use in several regions in Indonesia.

Meanwhile, Heather Variava in her remarks conveyed that this assistance is a form of the US Government’s attention to support the urgent response to the Covid-19 Pandemic situation in Indonesia.

“Even though the United States is also fighting Covid-19 at home, we remain committed to working with Indonesia,” he said.

Heather said the ventilator had the latest technology and was in great demand today.

In addition, it is compact and can be used to support both invasive and non-invasive procedures, giving Indonesia flexibility in the care of patients affected by the virus.

The US Government assistance also includes provisions, warranties, and training for health workers.

The donation is part of the US emergency aid commitment to support Indonesia’s struggle against Covid-19 with a total value of around US$ 11 million or IDR 187 billion.

The US Government, through USAID, will continue to work with the Government of Indonesia to facilitate distribution and training on the use of the newly arrived ventilators to ensure that equipment is available where it is most needed. (R / RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)