Muslim Community in San Antonio Provides Free COVID-19 Tests

San Antonio, Texas, MINA – Over the past few months, Islamic charities have been leading efforts to protect communities and help those who are vulnerable cope with COVID-19.

In San Antonio, Texas, many face the threat of a deadly pandemic without having had the opportunity to get proper medical testing or treatment.

To make it more accessible to vulnerable people, the Center for Muslim Education and Citizenship (MCECC) said they would host a free COVID-19 drive-thru test site, News 4 San Antonio reported.

“We have identified a need in our community for a while,” said Sakib Shaikh, MCECC Spokesperson.

“I mean, there are gaps (gaps) in our community. There is a sizeable refugee population and then on top of that there is an immigrant population. Even though they are very smart, and hardworking, they don’t know all the places nor do they trust all the institutions they might need to visit, “he said.

The mosque’s initiative to provide free testing comes amid growing fears in the Muslim community about the coronavirus pandemic.

“In general, I think the data is very clear and it is really a fact now. It’s not like the rumors that there are health injustices, ”said Missam Merchant, president-elect of the San Antonio Indian Nursing Association.

According to a 2014 Pew Research Center report (Religious Landscape Study: Texas), Muslims represent 1% of the total Texas population of around 28,304,596 million inhabitants.

It is not the first time the local Muslim community in San Antonio has provided support to those who are vulnerable.

In 2018, the El-Bari Public Health Clinic became the only health facility in the city to provide services for free.

Run by volunteer staff who are all Muslim, the clinic is open only on Fridays and Sundays to serve the needy in the city. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)