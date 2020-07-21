Israel Destroys Palestine’s Virus Test Post

West Bank, MINA – Israeli troops destroyed a Palestinian security checkpoint used to test the coronavirus in the occupied West Bank.

A checkpoint was set up by Palestinian security at the entrance of the occupied West Bank city of Jenin to prevent the spread of the virus.

A total of 468 new cases of coronavirus or COVID-19 and three deaths from this pandemic were recorded in the occupied Palestinian territories during the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health confirmed on Monday with positive case records totaling 8,360 and 65 patients died.

As many as 40 patients are currently in intensive care units, including three patients placed in respirators, with no recovery reports, MEMO reported on Tuesday.

On the same occasion, Israeli forces also injured a Palestinian man in the Jenin refugee camp, Wafa reported.

Local sources reported the army stormed the town of Jenin and its refugee camp this morning to arrest activists. The occupation forces shot Palestinians in the area, according to the report, injuring one person in the leg.

Two people were arrested before the army left the city and the checkpoint was destroyed.

Despite the coronavirus outbreak, Israeli authorities continue to abuse the most vulnerable Palestinian community in the occupied West Bank, as part of decades of efforts to drive them out of the area, and also persecute Palestinians in East Jerusalem.

According to B’Tselem, last month there was a surge in demolition and demolition of homes by Israel, which caused 151 Palestinians, including 84 underage children, to lose their homes despite the danger of remaining unprotected during the pandemic. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)