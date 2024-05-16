Jamiel Altaheri, the First Muslim Police Chief in City of Hamtramck

Jamiel Altaheri, the first Muslim Police Chief of the City of Hamtramck, Michigan during the inauguration ceremony. (Photo: WDET)

Hamtramck, MINA – The city of Hamtramck, Michigan, United States on Monday appointed a Muslim Police Chief of Yemeni descent for the first time in a ceremony held at Zussman Park, along with two other officers.

“I am very excited to serve,” said Jamiel Altaheri, the first Muslim Police Chief in the US, expressing his commitment to serving Hamtramck’s diverse community. This was quoted from AboutIslam on Thursday.

“This community is a diverse community. “Because at the end of the day, as police chief you serve everyone, every member of this community, anyone who comes here, visits here, lives here, does business here, we have to serve everyone,” he said

With 20 years of experience in the New York Police Department, including leadership roles in diversity and inclusion, Altaheri aims to foster community relations and establish a youth academy in his new role.

“I started working in 2004, heard a lot of racially biased rhetoric, and I realized there was a lot of ignorance within the police department, as well as the community and society at that time,” he told WDET Radio in February.

Altaheri co-founded the NYPD Muslim Officers Society, and founded the Yemeni American Law Enforcement Officers Association to help break stereotypes against Muslims. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)