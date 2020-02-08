President Jokowi visits Australia to Push Economic Cooperation

Jakarta, MINA – President Joko Widodo visits Australia to discuss increasing the country’s market access and investment in Indonesia.

Jokowi, the President’s nickname, made a state visit to the Kangaroo country to attend the Annual Leader Meeting (ALM) and Finalize the Indonesia-Australia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IA-CEPA).

“In addition, President Jokowi will convey the vision of Indonesia-Australia partnership in the next 30 years in Australian Parliament and strengthen Australia’s support for the Republic of Indonesia,” said Heru Budi Hartono’s Head of Secretariat who also accompanied the President in Canberra.

Heru said that the visit was also to strengthen development cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and South Pacific regions and show solidarity with land fires in Australia. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)