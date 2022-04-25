President Jokowi to Pray Eid Al-Fitr in Yogyakarta

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo said that he would participate in the homecoming trip and Eid prayer in 2022 in Yogyakarta.

“If I go home in Solo but I don’t go to Solo, I go to Yogya,” said President Joko Widodo in his press statement after visiting the Formula E Circuit, in Jakarta on Monday.

In addition, the President ensured that he would not hold halalbihalal. The President also once again appealed to officials not to hold events that could cause large crowds.

“As I have said, what is halal-bihalal, especially regarding people, the government invites you not to (halalbihalal), especially for officials,” he said.

On this occasion, the Head of State also re-explained that the government’s policy to allow going home was taken because of the improving situation of the Covid-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, the President reminded that there is a transition period that must be handled carefully before the pandemic is declared as endemic.

“Indeed, we allow going home because we see that the daily case numbers are already very low and the active cases are already below 20 thousand, it’s really low. However, there is a transition period that we must be careful about,” he added. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)