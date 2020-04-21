President Jokowi Instructs Totally Evaluation in Handling of Covid-19

Jakarta, MINA – President Joko Widodo gave directions related to the total evaluation in handling corona virus (Covid-19), especially regarding Large-Scale Social Restrictions (PSBB) in provinces, districts, and cities.

The President emphasized three things hich should often be constantly emphasized to all regions.

“Once again, massive sample testing, aggressive tracking, and tight isolation,” said President Jokowi in a Limited Meeting virtually on Monday, April 20.

The complete points delivered by the President are:

First, the President stressed the importance of massive sample testing, then followed by progressive tracking, and isolating those exposed to the most.

Secondly, the President greatly appreciated the ways in which medical consultation was used using technology.

“I think this should be further enlarged, further developed, namely telemedicine. So that the number continues to be increased so that contact between patients and doctors can be reduced, “said the President.

Third, the President reminded about the improvement of the referral system and management of handling in hospitals.

“This is to overcome the overcapacity of the referral hospital that we have. This management must really be regulated, which is moderate and mild, which is severe which requires more intensive treatment at the hospital, “said the President.

Fourth, the President reminded about open communication. “The system, data and information are open to all parties. Do not assume that we are covering up. There is no. From the beginning we did not want to cover up the existing problems, “he said.

Fifth, the President asked to ensure that logistics distribution, the smooth running of production, really had no obstacles in the field.

“Enough food stock. Make sure that we enter the month of Ramadan really have a certainty about food stock, “he added.

Sixth, the President emphasized that social assistance had already begun on a large scale.

“For 1.2 (million families), starting in DKI Jakarta, then Bogor, Depok, Bekasi (Bodetabek), and later in other areas,” he said.

On that occasion, the President emphasized that social assistance to the underprivileged was truly on target.

“There is surveillance control, there is a field check, so that the goods can be received by the recipient well and once again can be right, right on target,” concluded the President. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)