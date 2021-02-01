President Jokowi Inaugurates Indonesia Sharia Bank

Jakarta, MINA – President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo on February 1 launched PT Indonesia Bank Sharia (BSI) Tbk at the State Palace, Jakarta

“By say Bismillahirrahmanirrahim PT Indonesia Sharia Bank, I declare it was launched,” said Jokowi in the virtual inaugurated of Indonesia Sharia Bank with the theme “United for Indonesia”.

“Today, become a historic day for the development of the sharia economy in Indonesia, we have long been known as the largest Muslim population in the world, so it is only natural for Indonesia to become a leading country in terms of sharia economic development,” he said.

Jokowi appreciated the performance of Islamic banking which continues to grow steadily amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Alhamdulillah, I feel happy that Islamic banking has managed to grow even more than conventional banking. In terms of assets, it increased 10.97 percent on an annual basis, while conventional banks increased by 7.7 percent, “he explained.

“I optimist sharia economy will grow up faster, also will be contribution greatly of the welfare of our people and society. As part of evidence that Islam is a religion that is Rahmatan Lil Alamin, “said Jokowi.

On that occasion, Jokowi advised that Bank Syariah Indonesia must become a universal bank, meaning that it must be open, inclusive, and welcome to those who want to become customers, so that they can reach people in the country.

“So do not think this sharia bank for only Muslim, non Muslim must be received and welcome to become customers,” he said

Furthermore, Indonesia Sharia Bank must be able to maximize the use of digital technology, as well as attract millennials to become customers.

“Then the product and services from Indonesia Sharia Bank must be competitive, able to meet various consumer segments ranging from UMKM, corporations to retail and able to facilitate customers to upgrade to class and become the backbone of our country economy,” said Jokowi.

The inauguration was attended by Vice President K.H Ma’ruf Amin, President Director of Indonesian Sharia Bank Heri Gunardi, Governor of Bank Indonesia, OJK Board of Commissioners and Ministers of the Advanced Indonesian Cabinet. (T/Hju/RE1)

