President Jokowi Heading to Kyiv by Night Train

Kyiv, MINA – From platform 4 of Przemysl Glowny Station in Przemysl City, Poland, the train carrying Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo and Mrs. Iriana and their limited entourage departed for Kyiv in Ukraine on Tuesday at exactly 21.15 local time.

President Jokowi and Mrs. Iriana used the extraordinary train prepared by the Government of Ukraine as also used by state leaders who visited Ukraine some time ago.

The president and his entourage are expected to arrive in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine the following day. Also accompanying the President and Mrs. Iriana were Minister of Foreign Affairs (Menlu) Retno LP Marsudi and Cabinet Secretary (Seskab) Pramono Anung.

In her statement in Munich on Monday, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said the President would go to Ukraine via Poland. Retno admitted that she is still maintaining intensive communication with various parties in the context of the President’s visit to Ukraine and Russia.

“The president will continue his journey to Ukraine via Poland. I also conducted intensive communication with various parties in the context of the President’s visit to Ukraine and to Russia. Of course, we will continue to carry out this communication with Ukraine and Russia,” said Retno.

Setting the agenda for the visit of President Jokowi and Mrs.Iriana Jokowi and their limited entourage to Ukraine must have been very well prepared, but of course the arrangement is flexible to adapt to any dynamic conditions on the ground. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)