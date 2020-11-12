President Jokowi: ASEAN Must Be Solid in Facing Rivalry of Two Great Powers

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo delivered a speech at the 37th ASEAN Plenary Summit virtually from the Bogor Presidential Palace, West Java on Thursday.

On that occasion, he reminded ASEAN countries to be solid in facing the rivalry of the two great powers. It was quoted from setkab.go.id.

According to him, it is very normal in the midst of rivalry between the two great world powers, each of them wants to attract ASEAN to take sides.

The President also encouraged ASEAN to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation and continue to convey the message of the importance of ASEAN partners to respect the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation and the importance of respecting international law, including UNCLOS 1982.

“With solidity and a strong commitment to advancing inclusive cooperation, ASEAN will not be caught between these rivals and ASEAN will be able to play a central role in developing regional cooperation. Of course this is not an easy thing but I am sure, with solidity and strong commitment we will be able to do it, “said Jokowi.

President Jokowi attended the 37th ASEAN Summit virtually via video conference. At this summit, Vietnam, which can also take the turn to lead ASEAN, will act as host.

Citing a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, a series of 17 ASEAN Summit sessions were attended by 10 heads of ASEAN countries/governments and 8 heads of states/governments of ASEAN partner countries.

On this day, the President will also attend five summits through video conferences, including the 37th ASEAN Plenary Summit, the 23rd ASEAN Summit with China, the 21st ASEAN Summit with South Korea, the 23rd ASEAN Summit with Japan, and the Summit. 17th ASEAN with India. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)