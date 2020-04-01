Select Language

President Jokowi Announces Public Health Emergeny

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo said, the government has determined COVID-19 as a type of disease with risk factors that cause public health emergencies.

“To overcome the impact of the outbreak, I have decided in a Cabinet Meeting that the option we choose is a large-scale social limitation or PSBB,” Jokowi said in a speech at the Presidential Palace, Bogor on Tuesday.

“The PSBB was determined by the Minister of Health in coordination with the COVID-19 Handling Task Force. The legal basis of Law Number 6 Year 2018 regarding Health Quarantine, “he said.

He stressed that the National Police could take measurable and law enforcement steps so that the CBDRW could be effective and achieve the objective of preventing the spread of the epidemic. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

