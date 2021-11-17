President Inaugurates Andika Perkasa as Indonesian Armed Forces Commander

Jakarta, MINA – President Joko Widodo inaugurated General Andika Perkasa as Indonesian Armed Forces (TNI) Commander on Wednesday at the State Palace, Jakarta.

Andika Perkasa’s inauguration was carried out based on the Decree of the President of the Republic of Indonesia (Keppres) Number 106/TNI/2021 concerning the Dismissal and Appointment of the Commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces. The Presidential Decree was set in Jakarta on November 17, 2021.

“By Allah, I swear that I will be loyal to the Unitary State of the Republic of Indonesia based on Pancasila and the 1945 Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia, and will carry out all laws and regulations as straight as possible for the sake of my service to the nation and state,” said the President dictating a fragment of the oath of office as quoted from setkab.go.id.

After taking the oath, there was a procession of calendering and embedding of rank and position marks and the handover of the baton of the TNI Commander in Chief by President Joko Widodo.

On that occasion, President also inaugurated the Commander of the Army Strategic Command (Pangkostrad) Lieutenant General (Letjen) TNI Dudung Abdurachman as the Army Chief of Staff (KSAD) as a replacement for Andika.

Previously, at the Plenary Meeting on Monday, the Indonesian House of Representatives approved the Chief of Staff of the Army (KSAD) General Andika Perkasa as the Commander of the Indonesian Armed Forces. Andika replaces his predecessor Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)