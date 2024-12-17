25 Indonesian Military Health Workers Departed to Egypt for Gazans

Jakarta, MINA – The Government of the Republic of Indonesia through the Ministry of Defense has again dispatched 25 Indonesian Military (TNI) health workers to continue their humanitarian mission to care for Gaza refugees.

The Head of the Defense Information Bureau (Infohan)/Public Relations of the Secretariat General of the Ministry of Defense, Brigadier General TNI Frega F. Wenas Inkiriwang, explained that this second wave of TNI health workers has departed for Abu Dhabi, UAE, from Denpasar, Bali on Monday.

The 25 health workers will be stationed on the United Arab Emirates (UAE) floating hospital ship docked at the El Arish Port in Egypt.

Meanwhile, 10 TNI health workers currently in El Arish will return to Indonesia on December 22, 2024.

Minister of Defense Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin provided briefing and directions to them at the Ministry of Defense RI office in Jakarta on Friday.

Minister Sjafrie also advised the TNI health workers to always pray to God Almighty and seek blessings from their families. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)