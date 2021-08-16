Presiden Jokowi Delivers Speech at MPR Annual Session

Jakarta, MINA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) delivered a state speech at the 2021 Indonesian People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR RI) Annual Session on Monday, held at the Nusantara Building, Parliament Complex, Jakarta.

Jokowi’s speech was delivered in the framework of the 76th Anniversary of the Independence of the Republic of Indonesia. The trial began at 08.30 a.m, and was opened by the Chairman of the MPR, Bambang Soesatyo, as well as delivering an introductory speech.

In his speech, Jokowi said that the Covid-19 pandemic is a lesson that the Indonesian people must take lessons from. According to him, the Covid-19 pandemic is a test as well as sharpening so that Indonesia becomes a resilient nation.

“All pillars of our lives are tested, all pillars of our strength are honed, our fortitude, patience, resilience, togetherness, intelligence and speed are all tested and honed at the same time,” said Jokowi.

According to Jokowi, tests and sharpening are two sides of an inseparable coin, not only a burden given to us, but also opportunities to improve ourselves.

“When the test gets tougher, the sharpening also increases. That is the process of becoming a nation that is resilient, strong, and capable of winning the gates of the game,” he said.

However, Jokowi added, the government still pays attention to the big agenda towards Advanced Indonesia during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Although we are very concentrated in dealing with health problems, our attention to the big agenda towards an Advanced Indonesia has not diminished. The development of quality human resources remains a priority, and infrastructure development that makes logistics cheaper will continue to be carried out,” he said.

Jokowi added that the government took into account the interests of health and the economy. Thus, decisions during the Covid-19 pandemic are made based on data and science.

“The pandemic has taught me to find the point between the gas and the brakes. Balance between health and economic interests. In making decisions, the government must continue to refer to the latest data and science,” he said.

In addition, according to Jokowi, joint solutions are a way to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic. The pandemic has reminded us of each other, a disease that is suffered by someone, will become a disease for everyone.

“A joint solution is the only way. With a culture of caring and sharing, this serious problem can be solved immediately,” he explained.

Jokowi hopes that the Indonesian nation will soon be able to get through the Covid-19 pandemic. He invited the public to remain disciplined in implementing health protocols (prokes).

“We have passed the pandemic test, and the test after this is steadfastly accompanied by sincere prayers of hope. Together we take care of our health, discipline in health protocols, look after and help each other,” said Jokowi. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)