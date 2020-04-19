Preacher of Al-Aqsa Calls for Release Palestinian Prisoners

Jerusalem, MINA – Imam and Preacher of Aqsa Mosque of Sheikh Yusuf Abu Asnaina in his Friday sermon called for the release of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons.

“We call for the release of Palestinian prisoners immediately, especially now that the virus is under conditions,” he said.

According to him, the detainees had so far endured the injustice of the occupation. They have the right to immediate freedom and to live safely. Thus quoted from Quds Press on Sunday, April 19.

He also reminded Muslims to pay attention to protecting themselves from coronavirus, with religious, and medical guidance.

Friday prayers are limited to only being attended by Al-Aqsa imams, employees, and mosque guards (murabithun).

Mosque Waqf Board broadcasts Friday sermons directly through its Facebook page. Friday prayers are performed outside the mosque in the middle of the mosque’s overall closure.

Sheikh Abu Asnaina also reminded Muslims to increase their faith in Allah in the current condition of the great plague.

“Let us also pay attention to personal hygiene and the halal nature of our food,” he continued.

He also called for Muslims to help each other live with their brothers in this ordeal, stay away from the monopoly on goods, avoid usury, provide assistance to poor families, and those in need.

He added, “Al-Aqsa will remain high and important in our faith. Even if at this time and later in the holy month of Ramadan it is closed, it will soon be opened. ”

The Waqf Board, Islamic Affairs and Sacred Sites in Jerusalem previously, announced to extend the suspension of pilgrims to the Al-Aqsa Mosque during the month of Ramadan. It follows the ulema’s fatwa and medical advice which warns of a large gathering in connection with the spread of pandemic. (T/RE1)

