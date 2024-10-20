Prabowo Takes Oath as President of Republic of Indonesia

Prabowo Subianto Takes Oath as President President of Republic of Indonesia on Sunday, October 20, 2024 (photo: Kompas com)

Jakarta, MINA – Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka were officially inaugurated as President and Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia for the period 2024-2029.

Both were inaugurated at the Plenary Session of the People’s Consultative Assembly (MPR) of the Republic of Indonesia held at the Nusantara Building, Parliament Complex, Senayan, Jakarta on Sunday.

The inauguration ceremony of the president and vice president began with the playing of the national anthem Indonesia Raya. The plenary session was then opened by the MPR Chairman and Secretary General of the Gerindra Party Ahmad Muzani.

“By Allah, I swear to fulfill the obligations of the President of the Republic of Indonesia as well as possible and as fairly as possible, uphold the Constitution and implement all laws and regulations as honestly as possible and serve the nation and state,” said Prabowo reading his oath.

“By Allah, I swear that I will fulfill the obligations of the Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia as well as possible and as fairly as possible, uphold the Constitution and implement all laws and regulations as honestly as possible and serve the nation and state,” said Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

Through the inauguration process, Prabowo will officially become the 8th president of the Republic of Indonesia. Meanwhile, Gibran will become the 14th vice president of the Republic of Indonesia.

After the oath-taking, President Prabowo and Vice President Gibran then signed the minutes.

The MPR Plenary Session was attended by invited guests from neighboring countries and a number of G-20 member countries. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)