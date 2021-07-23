Hajj Pilgrims Perform Tawaf Al-Wada Around the Kaabah

Makkah, MINA – Hajj Pilgrims perform Tawaf Al-Wada (farewell), circle the Kaabah seven times at the Haram Mosque in Makkah on Thursday after throwing Jumrah (pebbles) on the Jamarat Bridge, Mina.

The Director General of Jamaah and Tafwij of the Grand Mosque Osama bin Mansour Al-Hujaili, explained, “Tawaf Wada was carried out in two phases during 12 and 13 Dzulhijjah, taking into account the preparation of the Mataf floor and the ground floor and the first floor, with 25 lanes in Mataf, four lanes on the second floor, ground floor, and five lanes on the first floor.

In addition, the allocation of routes for people with special needs is also provided in accordance with precautionary measures. This is according to the OIC News Agency.

He also demonstrated the success of the previous Tawaf Al-Ifadah in two stages on 10 and 11 Dzulhijjah, as stated by the General Leadership Council for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques through its official Twitter account.

The implementation of the 2021 Hajj pilgrimage, the same as last year, still in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, is limited to citizens and residents of Saudi Arabia who meet the specified requirements and have undergone quarantine procedures.

The quota is limited to only 60,000, and is reserved for Saudi citizens and expatriates who have settled there. They were chosen from more than 500 thousand prospective pilgrims who registered. Of the 60 thousand pilgrims, some are Indonesian citizens living in Saudi Arabia.

The OIC News Agency reported that this series of pilgrimages was held with strict health protocols and the use of advanced technology.

The General Leadership Council for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque provides maximum human and technical capabilities, as well as all means of comfort for the pilgrims. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)