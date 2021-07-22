Hajj 2021: Throwing Jamarat on the Second Day of Tasyrik

Makkah, MINA – Pilgrims threw pebbles (jamarat) in droves on the second Tasyrik Day in the Jamarat area, Mina, Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

The OIC News Agency reported that the procession of throwing pebbles at the three pillars symbolizing Satan was carried out with careful preparation and strict health protocols, by implementing physical distance between worshipers.

It was reported that the movement of pilgrims was planned in accordance with the precautionary measures; every phase of throwing gravel is carried out safely and adheres to health protocols.

The movement of pilgrims is under a certain colored line. This is done under coordination with the relevant security and civil sectors participating in the current Hajj season.

After throwing the jumrah, pilgrims will proceed to the Grand Mosque in Makkah to perform Tawaf Al-Wada, which marks the end of the peak of this annual pilgrimage.

The implementation of the 2021 Hajj pilgrimage, the same as last year, still in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, is limited to citizens and residents of Saudi Arabia who meet the specified requirements and have undergone quarantine procedures.

The quota is limited to only 60,000, and is reserved for Saudi citizens and expatriates who have settled there. They were chosen from more than 500 thousand prospective pilgrims who registered. Of the 60 thousand pilgrims, some are Indonesian citizens living in Saudi Arabia. (T/RE1)

