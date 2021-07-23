Saudi Arabia Slaughters Over 60,000 Goats in Hajj Sacrifice

Makkah, MINA – More than 60,000 goats have been slaughtered since the first day of Eid al-Adha on Tuesday to Thursday in the Saudi Arabian Dam and Sacrificial Meat Utilization Project (Adahi) during the hajj season.

The OIC News Agency reported that the goat slaughter process was carried out in the midst of integrated preparation and equipment at the slaughterhouse in Mina, under strict health protocols and measures to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The project work went smoothly according to the operational plan to serve the pilgrims and facilitate the implementation of the pilgrimage, in addition to meeting the needs of all Muslims for sacrificial meat.

The project has launched an electronic link system with a number of electronic platforms related to Hajj affairs.

With the full support of the Saudi government, the project achieved a major leap in completing its work through the establishment of eight modern high-tech slaughterhouses. Including seven goat slaughterhouses and one camel and cattle slaughterhouse, with an area of ​​almost one million square meters, and a capacity of 1.5 million sheep and 10,000 camels and cattle. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)