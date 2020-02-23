Piece of MINA News Chief Editor and Miracles of the Quran

By: Sakuri, Senior Editor of Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Ismet Rauf, Antara News Agency reporter since 1967, who now as a Editor in Chief of Mi’raj News Agency (MINA), tells a piece of dialogue experience with his boarding mother, in Vienna, Austria. The mother is a Protestant Christian woman in her 50s age who lives with her husband.

Ismet served in Vienna as the correspondent for Antara News Agency for the third UN headquarters in the city. Two other the UN capitals are New York and Geneva, Switzerland. It happened 44 years ago in 1976.

“One Sunday, while drinking afternoon tea, my foster mother (boarding moeder) I asked me why reading the Qur’an in Arabic,” Ismet began his story, which was sent via text message to the author.

“You are just looking for what is in your own language (mother language),” his adopted mother said in a tone of command as imitated by Ismet.

“Maam, our Holy Qur’an is only in one language. Unlike, Christian scriptures which are so widely translated that their contents conflict with one another, it is not even clear which is original. ”

“Instead, God guarded the Qur’an in various ways. One of them is the existence of millions of Muslims who memorized the Qur’an by heart. Can you memorize just one page of the Gulag novel that you are reading? The words, the sentences must be the same, “answered Ismet inquiring. Being straightforward is common in western society.

“How come, young man?” said his adoptive mother to a young child who was only 31 years old, was none other than his interlocutor, Ismet.

“If God wants, everything can, maam. All because of God, “said Ismet. Which had been a recitation group for years after dawn at the Al-Azhar Kebayoran Baru Mosque, with Buya Hamka as the main teacher.

“My boarding house was stunned, starting to know what Islam is,” recalls Ismet ending the dialogue with the author.

Al-Qur’an in the care of Allah

In the dialogue above the young journalist at that time already had a spiritual maturity (read aqidah of a good understanding of Islam) by saying, God guarded the Qur’an in various ways, one of which was the existence of millions of Muslims who memorized the Qur’an by heart.

That is in accordance with the word of God in the Qur’an Surah Al-Hijr verse 9,

إِنَّا نَحْنُ نَزَّلْنَا الذِّكْرَ وَإِنَّا لَهُ لَحَافِظُونَ

“Truly we have sent down Adz-Dhikr (Al-Qur’an), and we will also really take care of it.” (Surah al-Hijr: 9)

On the other side of the dialogue is a kind of golden key, a golden key opening the door to the Miracles of other Qur’anic facts.

Al-Qur’an is one of the many miracles that Allah revealed to the Prophet Muhammad sallallaahu alayhi wa sallam which is still preserved to this day and the end of the day, and we can still see its form today.

In contrast to the miracles that Allah revealed to the Prophet Moses in the form of a stick that with permission and irodah able to transform into snakes and the snakes of the Pharaoh’s magicians.

The Word of God in the Qur’an Surah Thoha verse 69,

وَأَلْقِ مَا فِي يَمِينِكَ تَلْقَفْ مَا صَنَعُوا ۖ إِنَّمَا صَنَعُوا كَيْدُ سَاحِرٍ ۖ وَلَا يُفْلِحُ السَّاحِرُ حَيْثُ أَتَىٰ

“And throw what is in your right hand, surely he will swallow what they do. “Surely what they are doing is a mere magician’s trick. And it will not win the sorcerer, wherever he comes “. (Thoha verse 69).

And even more awesome the stick with a knock splitting the sea.

Allah says in a letter in the Qur’an Asy-Syu’ara verse 63,

فَأَوْحَيْنَا إِلَىٰ مُوسَىٰ أَنِ اضْرِبْ بِعَصَاكَ الْبَحْرَ ۖ فَانْفَلَقَ فَكَانَ كُلُّ فِرْقٍ كالَّيَّي

“Then We revealed to Moses:” Beat the sea with your staff “. Then the sea is divided and each hemisphere is like a great mountain. ” (Ash-Syu’ara’-63).

Where is the stick of the Prophet Moses that God gave as a miracle? The exact answer was no longer found.

The Miracles of the Qur’an

Unlike the miracles that God gave to the Prophet Moses, the miracles handed down to the Prophet Muhammad until now and in the future still exist.

Many verses in the Qur’an mention the fact of miracles, including:

First, the miracle of the Qur’an that Allah informed in Surah An-Nisa 56, about organs that can feel pain is only limited to the skin.

إن الذين كفروا بآياتنا سوف نصليهم نارا كلما نضجت جلودهم بدلناهم جلودا غيرها ليذوقوا العذاب إن الله كان عزيزا حكيما

“Indeed, those who disbelieve in our verses, we will put them in hell. Every time their skin is scorched, We replace their skin with another skin, so they feel the punishment. Surely, Allah is Mighty, Wise. ” (An-Nisa 56).

This verse provides miraculous information in the world of medical science that one can feel pain limited to the skin, the skin as a pain receptor.

Prof. Dr. Tagatat Tejasen from Thailand while attending the 6th Saudi Medical Conference in Jeddah in March 1981 began the story of his meeting with the miracle of the Qur’an.

In the five-day conference, a number of Muslim scientists offered Tejasen several Qur’anic verses related to anatomy.

Buddhist Tejasen says that his religion also has similar evidence that accurately explains the stages of embryonic development.

But a year later, in May 1982, when Tejasen attended the same medical conference in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, he apologized for checking his book but there were no references from him that could be researched on his book and made sure that no references from him could be made research material.

He then accepted the advice of Muslim scientists to read a research paper by Keith Moore, a professor of anatomy from Canada. The paper talks about the compatibility between modern embryology and what is mentioned in the Qur’an.

Tejasen was astonished as he read it. As a scientist in the field of anatomy, he masters dermatology (skin science).

In anatomical review, layers of human skin consist of three global layers, namely the epidermis, dermis, and subcutis. In the last layer, the subcutis, there are the ends of blood vessels and nerves.

The paper not only demonstrated the success of medical technology and the development of anatomy, but also proved the truth of the Qur’an.

Finally, he converted to Islam by saying the creed “Lailahaillallah Muhammadar Rasulullah, there is no god but Allah, and the Prophet Muhammad is the messenger of God.

Secondly, the miracles of the Qur’an that Allah informed in Surah Al-Furqan 53 about the River Under the Sea.

Allah says,

وَهُوَ الَّذِي مَرَجَ الْبَحْرَيْنِ هَٰذَا عَذْبٌ فُرَاتٌ وَهَٰذَا مِلْحٌ أُجَاجٌ وَجَعَلَ بَيْنَهُمَا ًََََََََََََََََََََََ

“And it is He who lets the two seas flow (side by side); this one is fresh and the other is bitter; and He makes between the two walls and the boundary which stands in the way. ” (Q.S Al Furqan: 53).

Jacques Yves Costeau, a leading French oceanographer and diving expert who often appears on TV ‘Discovery’, has lived diving all over the ocean floor throughout the world and made documentaries about the natural beauty of the seabed to watch around the world.

One day, while doing exploration under the sea, he suddenly found some fresh-water freshwater collection that was very delicious because it did not mix or not melt with salty sea water around him, as if there was a wall or membrane that bordered both.

This strange phenomenon made Costeau curious and encouraged him to look for the cause of the separation of fresh water from salt water in the middle of the ocean. He began to think, lest it was only a hallucination while diving. Time continues to pass after the incident, but he never gets a satisfying answer about the strange phenomenon.

Until one day, he met a Muslim professor, then he told me about this strange phenomenon. The professor remembered the verses of the Qur’anan about the meeting of two seas (Surat Ar-Rahman verses 19-20) which are often identified with the Suez Canal. The verse reads “Marajal bahraini yaltaqiyaan, bainahumaa barzakhun laa yabghiyaan, which means:” He allowed two oceans to flow, both of which then met. Between the two there are limits that are not exceeded respectively. ” (Surah Ar-Rahman: 19-20)

Then the letter Al Furqan verse 53 above was read.

In some commentaries, the verse about the meeting of two oceans but not mixed with water is interpreted as the location of a river mouth, where there is a meeting between fresh water from the river and salt water from the sea, even though there is no pearl found in the river mouth.

So, the interpretation that says that location is a river mouth that is not found pearls in it must be related to the next verse, namely in verse 22,

يَخْرُجُ مِنْهُمَا اللُّؤْلُؤُ وَالْمَرْجَانُ

“From both pearl and marjan came out”. (Ar-Rahman verse 22).

Hearing the verses of the Qur’an recited, Costeau was amazed beyond his admiration to see the miracle of the scenery he had seen in the deep sea.

The Qur’an was impossible to compile by Muhammad who lived in the seventh century, an era when there was no sophisticated diving equipment to reach a remote location in the depths of the ocean.

It was truly a miracle, the news about the strange phenomenon of the past 14 centuries was finally proven in the 20th century. Costeau also said that the Qur’an is indeed a holy book that contains the word of God, whose entire content is absolutely true. He immediately embraced Islam.

Back to the fragment of Ismet’s dialogue with his boarding mother, after he put the question “Can you memorize just one page of the Gulag novel that you are reading?” the words, the sentences must be the same. ”

“How come, young man?” said his adopted mother to a young man who was none other than now the MINA Chief Editor.

Did he finally convert to Islam like Prof. Dr. Tagata Tajasen and Jacques Yves Costeau, Mr.Ismet? Wallah a’lam. (AT/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)