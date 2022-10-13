Photo Exhibition in Gaza Shows Israeli Abuses Against Palestinian Journalists

Gaza, MINA – A photography exhibition was launched in the blockaded Gaza Strip to show Israel’s abuses against Palestinian journalists.

The exhibition is organized by the Gaza-based Press House. Its director, Bilal Jadallah, said the exhibition highlighted increasing Israeli abuses targeting Palestinian journalists.

“Yes to Protect Journalists, and includes more than 40 images of journalists being harassed by the occupation forces,” Jadallah said as quoted by MEMO on Wednesday.

“It comes as part of a wide-scale media campaign aimed at attracting attention to protect journalists,” he added.

The exhibition displays images showing Palestinian journalists exposed to various forms of abuse by the Israeli occupation.

Jadallah also called for protections to be given to Palestinian journalists.

Photographer Ashraf Abu Amra, whose photo is on display at the exhibition, said: “The Israeli occupation has always tried to hide its crimes against Palestine by suppressing the media and repressing journalists,” he said.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said the Israeli occupation committed 513 violations against Palestinian journalists so far this year, including the killing of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh and his media partner Ghofran Warasneh. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)