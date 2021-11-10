Palestinians Open Fire at Israeli Gas Truck Near Hebron

West Bank, MINA – Palestinian young men opened fire towards an Israeli gas truck near Hebron in the occupied West Bank today’s morning.

according to Hebrew media, the shooting targeted a gas truck belonging to Israeli settlers near the settlement of “Kiryat Arba” in Hebron, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reported.

It pointed out that the Palestinians, who carried out the operation, withdrew safely, while the occupation army reinforced its forces in the place.

The Hebrew media also published a video clip of the Israeli fuel truck that came under fire near Hebron, showing traces of bullets on the front window. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)