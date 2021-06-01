Palestinians Journalists Hold a Sit-in to Protest Israeli Violation

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian journalists and writers held a sit-in on Monday outside the main office of the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate (PJS) in Ramallah to protest Israeli targeting of fellow journalists and media outlets.

Participants in the sit-in raised posters calling for the release of Zeina Halawani and Wahbi Makkieh, who were detained last week while covering the protests in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of occupied East Jerusalem, Wafa reported.

They also condemned the Israeli killing of Yousef Abu Hussein, who worked in a radio station in Gaza, in an airstrike at his home during the recent Israeli war on Gaza.

PJS president, Nasser Abu Baker, told the crowd that the Palestinian journalists were able to professionally present to the world the true picture of the Israel war on Gaza, which was the reason for the world’s support for the Palestinian struggle.

He said the PJS, with support from international unions, is going to pursue Israeli crimes against journalists and media outlets, including the bombing of the high rise in Gaza that included offices of international and local news agencies. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)