Palestinians in Al-Quds Strike Mass Against Israeli Police Attack

Al-Quds, MINA – Palestinians in Jerusalem’s Al-Quds staged a mass strike by closing shops and businesses on Wednesday, protesting an Israeli police ambush attack in the area that has sparked fierce clashes between police and Palestinian protesters. .

Israeli police have been operating in the Shuafat refugee camp in the eastern sector of Al-Quds to hunt for the suspect in the deadly shooting at a checkpoint on Sunday, which killed a soldier.

Israeli police have been combing Shuafat, a Palestinian refugee camp on the outskirts of Al-Quds, looking for suspects. Police also set up checkpoints and deployed groups of armed officers to question residents, Nahar Net reported.

The heavy police presence has sparked fierce clashes with local youths. Checkpoints have narrowed entry and exit points from the area, disrupting the daily life of residents.

A general strike was launched to protest the crackdown. Schools and shops are closed in Al-Quds, including in the Old City, which has colorful shops catering to tourists and locals alike, usually buzzing with activity.

“Showing solidarity with Shuafat means more than a day’s income,” said Anan Sabah, a butcher in the Old City. “The camp has been closed and blockaded for days. We close to say that it is collective punishment.”

Tensions between Israelis and Palestinians are running high, especially in Jerusalem’s Al-Quds, where thousands of Jews flock to celebrate the week-long holiday of Sukkot.

Triggering the tension was the months-long night raids carried out by the Israeli military in the occupied West Bank, which began after a spate of attacks on Israelis earlier this year.

More than 100 Palestinians have died in the violence, making this year the deadliest since 2015.

The occupation forces’ attacks have sparked a series of shooting attacks in recent weeks against Israelis in the West Bank, including one near the city of Nablus on Tuesday that killed an Israeli soldier.

Israel captured the West Bank, along with East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, in the 1967 Middle East war. (T/RE1)

