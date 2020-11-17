Palestinians Campaign for Ribat of Al-Aqsa Convoy

Jerusalem, MINA – The Palestinians coordinated by youths from the city of Tamra in Galilee campaigned for the Ribat Al-Aqsa Convoy, to strengthen the protection of mosques from attacks by extremist Yahdi.

The convoy coordinator, Ahmed Nimr Abu Al-Hija, asked people from the interior to participate in the journey voluntarily, fulfilling the Prophet’s call to travel to the Al-Aqsa Mosque and look after it. El Akhbar reported on Monday.

Abu Al-Hija explained that his party had scheduled the Al Aqsa convoy to operate throughout the week, by bus to the Al Aqsa Mosque.

“The convoy of faith continues without hesitation, and the requests for Al-Aqsa from various regions have continued and have not stopped. This convoy is a form of citizen support for Al-Aqsa, “he said.

The convoy included the implementation of i’tikaf at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, especially on Fridays, as a form of loyalty and defense.

According to him, the idea of ​​the Al-Aqsa convoy was to strengthen the Arab and Islamic presence in the city of Jerusalem, as well as prevent the occupation’s efforts from taking over for settlement groups. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)