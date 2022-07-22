Palestinians Call to Participate in Friday of “Jerusalem, Charter of the Nation” at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Jerusalem, MINA – Palestinian youth groups called for a rally, today, Friday, at Al-Aqsa Mosque under the title “Jerusalem, the Charter of the Nation.” MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reports.

The calls stressed the need for wide participation in performing the Fajr and Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque and urged the people of Jerusalem, the West Bank, and the occupied interior to travel to Al-Aqsa and intensify their presence there.

Friday will be under the title “Jerusalem, the Charter of the Nation,” emphasizing that the holy city will remain Islamic and that Al-Aqsa Mosque is not accepted to be divided.

Hamas movement called on the Palestinian people in all parts of Palestine to participate widely in the Friday of “Jerusalem, the Charter of the Nation,” by making their way to the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque and Rabat and performing i’tikaf there, in support of the worshipers and their confrontation with the terrorism of the occupation and its settlers.

The movement affirmed that Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa are the focus of the conflict with the Zionist state, noting that the responsibility to defend them and protect them from the danger of Judaization and division is shared by the entire Islamic nation.

It also called on the Arab and Islamic nation, with all its official and popular components, to take effective action to support the steadfastness of Jerusalemites and to protect the Holy City of Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque from the danger of occupation and its Judaization schemes. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency MINA)