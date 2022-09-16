Palestinians Announce Comprehensive Strike in Jenin Mourning Two Palestinian Martyrs

Jerusalem, MINA – Palestinians announced on Wednesday, a comprehensive strike in the city of Jenin mourning for the two Palestinian martyrs who were killed this morning by the Israeli occupation forces’ bullets during an armed confrontation near the Israeli military “Al-Jalama” checkpoint, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reported.

According to local sources, Ahmed Abed and Abd al-Rahman Abed, from the town of Kafr Adhan in Jenin, were killed in an armed confrontation with forces of the Israeli occupation near the Israeli “Jalma” military checkpoint.

Two Palestinian youths were murdered and an Israeli military officer was killed, after an armed confrontation between the two Palestinians and Israeli soldiers at the security fence of the Israeli “Gan Nir” settlement near the “Jalma” checkpoint.

The sources pointed out that the occupation forces launched a large scales search campaign in the vicinity of the checkpoint, and they summoned the father of the murdered Abdel Rahman Abed from Jenin, who is still detained at Al-Jalama.

It worth mentioning that with the killing of the two Palestinian young men, the number of Palestinian killed since the beginning of the year has risen to 151, including 100 in the West Bank and 51 in the Gaza Strip. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)