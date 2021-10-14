Palestinian Young Men Open Fire at Israeli Soldiers in Nablus

Nablus, MINA – Palestinian youth opened fire towards the occupation forces at the Za’tara military checkpoint near Nablus today, Thursday, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reported.

Israeli media reported that a speeding vehicle opened fire at the occupation forces near the Za’tara checkpoint, near to the “Tabuah” settlement, but no injuries were reported among the soldiers or settlers at the place.

According to local sources, masked men fired from a vehicle speeding at the Za’tara checkpoint and withdrew from the scene.

Security statistics of the occupation showed an obvious increase in the number of Palestinian resistance operations against the occupation in the West Bank and Jerusalem, since the escape of the six Palestinian prisoners from Gilboa prison, early last September.

Separate areas of the West Bank and Jerusalem witness daily arrests and raids by Israeli forces, concentrated in the night, in which they terrorize the safe Palestinian residents at their homes. (L-K-G/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)