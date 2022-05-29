Palestinian Utter Takbeer When Israeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa

Jerusalem, MINA – Dozens of settlers stormed, this morning, the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, amid protection from the occupation forces.

As soon as the first group of settlers stormed the Al-Aqsa courtyards, the Palestinians confronted them with utterances of takbeer, and slogans including “With soul and blood, we will protect you, Al-Aqsa.”, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reports.

According to Jerusalemite sources, the occupation forces closed the doors of the Al-Qibli prayer hall, and prevented the worshipers inside from leaving, who in turn, with the start of the incursions, threw fireworks and knocked on the doors to confuse the settlers in the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Hundreds of Palestinians have gathered since the first hours of dawn inside Al-Aqsa Mosque, after they performed the Fajr prayer inside it and performed the Duha prayer despite the Israeli restrictions and depriving many of them from entering it, forcing them to perform the prayer at its gates.

The so-called extremist Jewish “temple groups” called on the settlers to gather to carry out these incursions into Al-Aqsa Mosque on the anniversary of the so-called “unification of Jerusalem” (the occupation of the city in 1967). (LKG/RE1)

