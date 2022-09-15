Palestinian School in Nablus Targeted by Israeli Forces’ Tear Gas

Nablus, MINA – The Burin school administration to the south of Nablus was forced today, Thursday to evacuate students and teachers after it was targeted by tear gas canisters fired by the Israeli army, according to a local official as quoted by Wafa.

Ghassan Daghlas, in charge of the settlement file in the northern West Bank, said Israeli forces attacked the Burin school with tear gas, forcing the school administration to evacuate students and teachers to ensure their safety.

Palestinian residents also managed to fend off an Israeli forces’ attack against two schools in the Nablus area.

The official pointed out an increase in Israeli forces’ attacks against Palestinian educational institutions, particularly in the Nablus countryside.

Israeli army previously carried out numerous attacks, with the deliberate and reckless use of force, against schools and educational facilities across the West Bank in a serious violation of international law and students’ right to pursue education in a safe environment.

The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund UNICEF said, “International law and human rights instruments are clear, not only about the sanctity of education but also the protection of children affected by conflict.”

“The United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child applies to all children without discrimination (article 2). It reaffirms the right of every child to life (article 6), insists on the protection of all children from all forms of violence (article 19), and makes clear the right to education (article 28),” said UNICEF. (T/RE1)

