Gaza, MINA – Several Palestinian resistances announcement have been made recently, reporting that an individual has managed to kill two, three or more officers and soldiers alone.

Even before the start of Israel’s ongoing genocidal war on Gaza, the Palestinian Resistance in the Gaza Strip utilized unique techniques that allowed it to sustain a long fight against the Israeli army.

These techniques largely relied on resisting advanced US-Western supplied technology with relatively basic fighting methods. For example, they swapped mobile phones for actual phone lines, manufactured their own weapons and avoided using technology that could be detected in any way. The result was a continued fight against the Israeli occupation despite the Gaza Strip being almost completely destroyed.

However, in recent days, the Resistance added a new technique: daggers. Several Resistance announcements have been made recently, reporting that an individual has managed to single-handedly kill two, three or more officers and soldiers, all in the Jabaliya refugee camp,

Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas movement, announced that its fighters had carried out a ‘complex operation’ in the middle of the Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, where they stabbed three Israeli soldiers with knives and confiscated their personal weapons.

Al-Qassam fighters then stormed a house where other infantry troops had barricaded themselves and attacked two of its soldiers at the gate of the house before clashing with other troops from zero range, the group said.

In another operation, also in Jabaliya, Al-Qassam announced that an Israeli-made hand grenade had been thrown at Israeli soldiers alongside a troop carrier, killing and wounding them.

The introduction of this new strategy can be attributed to several factors, first, close combat at Jabaliya, second, the prolonged Israeli military presence in the Jabaliya area without success in weakening the Resistance and third, the superior skills of the Palestinian fighters, which have developed rapidly over the past 14 months.

Ultimately, the resistance’s initial strategy continues as the Israeli army continues to rely on high technology, including artificial intelligenc. The resistance is increasing its reliance on the personal skills of its fighters. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)