Palestinian Resistances Delay Israeli Ground Operation in Rafah

Gaza, MINA – The Al Aqsa Martyrs Brigades fired mortar shells at Israeli forces operating along the Netzarim Corridor and Israeli soldiers continued to battle in Rafah city where their ground operation “has been delayed” by the tenacity of Palestinian resistance, war monitors report, Al Jazeera reported.

According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) and the Critical Threats Project (CTP), Israel’s ground offensive in the southern city has been “delayed for several weeks due to slow progress in degrading the Rafah Brigade”.

On Friday, Palestinian fighters launched at least 20 rockets towards southern Israel from an area between Rafah and Khan Younis where Israeli troops are currently operating, the US-based think tanks said.

To the west of Rafah, in the al-Brahama neighbourhood, fighters with the National Resistance Brigades used anti-personnel landmines to target Israeli soldiers, according to the latest ISW-CTP joint Gaza report. (T/RE1/P2)

