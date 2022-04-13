Palestinian Resistance Warn Occupation Against Storming and Desecrating Al-Aqsa

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian resistance factions warned the occupation and the Zionist settlers against storming and desecrating Al-Aqsa Mosque and slaughtering there on the so-called Jewish “Passover”, MINA’s Contributor in Gaza reported

The resistance factions confirmed in a press statement issued after their weekly meeting in Gaza on Tuesday, that the occupation leadership bears full responsibility for the repercussions of this dangerous Judaization step.

During their meeting, the factions discussed the developments in the Palestinian arena, as they saluted the Palestinian people in all areas, especially in Jenin, the city of heroism and resistance, which is still facing the violations and aggressions of the occupation, and embodied the national unity that the resistance fighters built on the field.

They mourned with pride the heroic martyrs who were murdered by occupation forces during the past days in the continuous clashes against the occupation, stressing that “Their blood will not go in vain, and the cold-blooded execution crimes committed by the occupation soldiers against our youth and women will be confronted by escalating the confrontation with the occupier in all fields.”

The resistance factions affirmed their strong rejection of the condemnations and statements condemning the heroic operations carried out by the Palestinians against the Israeli occupation, which were issued by the Palestinian Authority and some Arab and Islamic regimes, indicating that these positions do not reflect the will and awareness of the Arab and Islamic nation and its free peoples.

The statement added, “While we are in the shadows of the Palestinian Prisoner’s Day, we salute our heroic prisoners in the prisons of the occupation, and we affirm that we will not leave them alone to fight the battle of will and challenge in the face of the fierce attack launched by the prison administration against them, and the Zionist enemy bears full responsibility for their lives.”

The statement concluded that the battle with the occupation is open and comprehensive in all the squares of Palestine, and the criminal Zionist occupation will not be able to discourage the determination of the Palestinian people to proceed with the resistance approach as the only option for the Palestinians to liberate and return their home land. (LKG/RE1)

