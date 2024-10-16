Select Language

Latest
-419 min. agoPalestinian Resistance Fighters Attack Israeli Occupation Forces in Jenin
-407 min. agoMartyr Shaaban Al-Dalo Burned Alive by Israeli Forces in North of Gaza
-252 min. agoUN: Israel Hinders 85% of Aid Movements to Northern Gaza
-235 min. agoFrench President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday
-213 min. agoIslam Grows up in Australia Rapidly, Over 100 Mosques Established
Slideshow

Palestinian Resistance Fighters Attack Israeli Occupation Forces in Jenin

Israeli Occupation Forces Withdraw from Jenin after 10-day Offensive (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
Israeli Occupation Forces Withdraw from Jenin after 10-day Offensive (Photo: Anadolu Agency)

Jenin, MINA – Armed clashes broke out on Wednesday evening between Palestinian resistance fighters and the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) in Jenin City and its refugee camp, amid sounds of explosions.

According to Palestinian media sources as quoted by Palinfo, Israeli military enforcements stormed Jenin and its refugee camp after infiltrating special forces, which encircled a house, were spotted by resistance fighters.

In separate statements, resistance factions in Jenin said that their fighters engaged in fierce clashes with Israeli forces and detonated explosive devices at their vehicles after discovering the infiltration of a special unit. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news