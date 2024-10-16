Palestinian Resistance Fighters Attack Israeli Occupation Forces in Jenin

Jenin, MINA – Armed clashes broke out on Wednesday evening between Palestinian resistance fighters and the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) in Jenin City and its refugee camp, amid sounds of explosions.

According to Palestinian media sources as quoted by Palinfo, Israeli military enforcements stormed Jenin and its refugee camp after infiltrating special forces, which encircled a house, were spotted by resistance fighters.

In separate statements, resistance factions in Jenin said that their fighters engaged in fierce clashes with Israeli forces and detonated explosive devices at their vehicles after discovering the infiltration of a special unit. (T/RE1/P2)

