Palestinian President: Annexation to Arouse Third Intifada

Jakarta, MINA – Advisor to Palestinian President Nabil Shaath said Israel’s plan to annex Palestinian land in the West Bank would shake a third Intifada if it is actually implemented.

Shaath explained an all-out rebellion from Palestinians, known as the intifada if it moves forward with the annexation of the West Bank. In the context of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the intifada is a resistance movement to reclaim Palestinian land from Israel.

Quoted from the Jerusalem Post, Thursday, July 10. Shaath said that the world is changing and America will lose its dominance over international affairs in the next five years.

In an Arabic-language interview with France 24 TV, Shaath also said Arab countries will support Palestine as they have done in the past.

“Of course, we have the right to face them (Israel) everywhere, “Shaath said when asked if there was a prospect of a third intifada (resistance).

“I will never forget that one day after (Ariel) Sharon entered the Al Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem and the (Second) Intifada, (Saudi) King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz sent his plane to me, to Amman, and I flew to Riyadh, where he promised US $ 1 billion (Rp. 14.4 trillion) to support the Intifada, “Shaath said.

If this continues, said Shaath, the Palestinian brothers will stand on the Palestinian side and the world will stand on our side imposing sanctions on Israel.

“Israel is killing the peace process and international law,” he said.

It ia not only Arab countries, but also European countries against annexation, he said, arguing that Europeans could not support annexation because if they did, they would have to restore the Roman Empire. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)