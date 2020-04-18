Palestinian People’s Forum in Britain Calls for Global Support

London, MINA – Palestinian People’s Forum in Britain on Friday called on international institutions and human rights organizations to pressure Israel to free thousands of Palestinian prisoners in connection with the outbreak of coronavirus.

In a statement issued to commemorate Palestinian Prisoner Day on April 17, the forum also urged human rights and humanitarian institutions to assist in the release of Palestinian prisoners who are persecuted and oppressed in prisons in Arab countries and others, thus quoted from Palinfo.

“We commemorate Detention Day this year, while more than 5,700 Palestinian men and women are locked up behind bars. Among them are 700 Corona patients, some of whom suffer from life-threatening illnesses, while countries around the world race to free prisoners for fear of the spread of coronavirus, “the statement said.

The forum called for free people in the world, people from Arab and Muslim countries to support prisoners and their families and show solidarity with them in every way, including media campaigns to maintain their fighting spirit.

The Palestinian People’s Forum, based in Britain, also expressed pride and respect for prisoners who had sacrificed themselves behind bars for the freedom of the people and homeland of Palestine.

“Israel detained Palestinian prisoners in inhumane and unhealthy conditions, the spread of this pandemic threatens their lives,” they stated.

The Palestinian Prisoner’s Day was set by the Palestinian National Council on April 17, which is commemorated annually to honor the sacrifice of Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)