Charity Movie Screening of “Gaza Hayya 3” Raises Awareness of Palestine

Jakarta, MINA – Adik Asuh RISKA (Remaja Islam Sunda Kelapa) held a charity movie screening of the film “Gaza Hayya 3” at Epicentrum, South Jakarta, on Saturday.

The event was organized to offer hope and raise awareness about the struggles of the Palestinian people, as well as to promote the programs of Adik Asuh RISKA (AAR).

Bunga Tri Junisha, Chairperson of AAR, stated that the film, officially released on Thursday, is a form of humanitarian solidarity with the people of Palestine and aims to foster a global sense of humanity.

“I chose the film Gaza for the charity screening program because it serves as a moment for reflection and touches our hearts with the struggles and suffering of the Palestinian people. Through this film, I sincerely hope that the audience will not just watch, but also care and contribute in a real way by donating,” said Bunga.

She added that, in addition to the movie screening and charity event, AAR also took the opportunity to introduce its programs to the wider public.

“There are still many children around us with great potential who lack the support of a conducive environment. Through the AAR program and the donations collected, we strive to build character and develop potential by providing scholarships for elementary, junior high, and senior high school levels,” Bunga said.

AAR holds regular activities every Sunday, offering various programs such as entrepreneurship development, arts, life skills, as well as academic and Islamic spiritual education. [N]

