SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Charity Movie Screening of “Gaza Hayya 3” Raises Awareness of Palestine

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

5 Views

Jakarta, MINA – Adik Asuh RISKA (Remaja Islam Sunda Kelapa) held a charity movie screening of the film “Gaza Hayya 3” at Epicentrum, South Jakarta, on Saturday.

The event was organized to offer hope and raise awareness about the struggles of the Palestinian people, as well as to promote the programs of Adik Asuh RISKA (AAR).

Bunga Tri Junisha, Chairperson of AAR, stated that the film, officially released on Thursday, is a form of humanitarian solidarity with the people of Palestine and aims to foster a global sense of humanity.

“I chose the film Gaza for the charity screening program because it serves as a moment for reflection and touches our hearts with the struggles and suffering of the Palestinian people. Through this film, I sincerely hope that the audience will not just watch, but also care and contribute in a real way by donating,” said Bunga.

Also Read: Number of Indonesian Actresses Join Global March for Palestine in Egypt

She added that, in addition to the movie screening and charity event, AAR also took the opportunity to introduce its programs to the wider public.

“There are still many children around us with great potential who lack the support of a conducive environment. Through the AAR program and the donations collected, we strive to build character and develop potential by providing scholarships for elementary, junior high, and senior high school levels,” Bunga said.

AAR holds regular activities every Sunday, offering various programs such as entrepreneurship development, arts, life skills, as well as academic and Islamic spiritual education. [N]

Mi’raj News Agency MINA

Also Read: Indonesia: Israeli Attacks on Iran Is a Serius International Law Violation

TagGaza Hayya 3 Movie Palestinian people Remaja Islam Sunda Kelapa

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

Charity Movie Screening of “Gaza Hayya 3” Raises Awareness of Palestine

  • 4 hours ago
portrait of Zaskia Adya Mecca and several artists leaving for Egypt for the Global March to Gaza (Instagram.com/zahidsamosir)
Indonesia

Number of Indonesian Actresses Join Global March for Palestine in Egypt

  • 22 hours ago
Asia

Maldives Bans Israeli Passport Holders in Protest Against Gaza Assault

  • Wednesday, 16 April 2025 - 08:50 WIB
Palestine

89 Palestinians Killed in Turkiye and Syria Earthquakes

  • Sunday, 12 February 2023 - 17:33 WIB
Palestine

81 Palestinians Killed In Turkey And Syria Earthquake

  • Saturday, 11 February 2023 - 14:05 WIB
Palestine

Indonesia Maximizes All Lines to Support Palestinian People

  • Wednesday, 12 May 2021 - 20:40 WIB
Load More
Major General Mohammad Pakpour as the new chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) (photo: IRNA)
International

Iran’s Leader Appoints New Military Commanders Following Assassinations

  • Friday, 13 June 2025 - 20:36 WIB
Israel's killing of 100 Civilians on Gaza School (Photo; Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Continue Across Gaza, 40 Civilians Killed

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 08:18 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Army Uses Quadcopter Drones to Psychologically Terrorize Civilians in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 4 June 2025 - 13:24 WIB
Al-Qassam Brigades attack Israeli forces in Gaza (photo: Video Grab)
Palestine

Hamas Says Two Israeli Soldiers Killed in Close-Range Encounter in Gaza

  • Monday, 9 June 2025 - 07:58 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Strengthens Position as Global Modest Fashion and Halal Creative Economy Hub

  • Monday, 9 June 2025 - 10:48 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Army Kills 20 More Palestinians Near Gaza Aid Point

  • Wednesday, 11 June 2025 - 14:26 WIB
Palestine

Over 2,700 Children in Gaza Suffer from Severe Malnutrition: UNRWA

  • Wednesday, 11 June 2025 - 21:02 WIB
Yogi Hadi Ismanto, Chair of the Research, Data Collection, and Press Ratification Commission of the Indonesian Press Council (photo: MINA)
Indonesia

Indonesian Press Faces Challenges in Maintaining Objectivity on Palestine Issue

  • Thursday, 12 June 2025 - 21:09 WIB
Palestinian activist Mahmoud khalil (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

US Judge Orders Release of Palestinian Activist Mahmoud Khalil

  • Thursday, 12 June 2025 - 22:54 WIB
Europe

Anti-Zionist Jewish Congress Declares “Israel Does Not Represent Us”

  • 2 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us