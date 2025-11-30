SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Spain Sees Mass Solidarity Protests for Palestine in Over 40 Cities

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Demonstrations and marches in solidarity with the Palestinian in Spain (photo: Agencia EFE)
Madrid, MINA – Demonstrations and marches in solidarity with the Palestinian people were held in more than 40 locations across Spain on Saturday, including major gatherings in Madrid and Barcelona, according to local and media reports.

Large numbers of Spaniards filled public squares on Saturday evening to denounce Israeli actions, marking the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, observed annually on November 29.

Madrid and Barcelona witnessed the largest crowds, with demonstrators carrying signs reading “Stop the genocide” and “Complete ban on arms sales to Israel.” Protesters also chanted slogans such as “Free Palestine” and “Israel is a killer.”

Spanish civil society organizations supporting Palestine released a joint statement condemning Israeli colonialism, military occupation, apartheid policies, and the ongoing displacement of Palestinians over the past 78 years.

The organizations further denounced Israel’s failure to comply with the announced ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, accusing it of repeatedly violating it and obstructing the entry of humanitarian aid.

They called on governments worldwide to sever all diplomatic, economic, sports, cultural, and academic ties with Israel, impose international sanctions, and support legal efforts at the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

News Channel

About Us