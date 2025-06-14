SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Number of Indonesian Actresses Join Global March for Palestine in Egypt

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

9 Views

portrait of Zaskia Adya Mecca and several artists leaving for Egypt for the Global March to Gaza (Instagram.com/zahidsamosir)
portrait of Zaskia Adya Mecca and several artists leaving for Egypt for the Global March to Gaza (Instagram.com/zahidsamosir)

Cairo, MINA – Indonesian actress Zaskia Adya Mecca, alongside nine other Indonesian public figures, participated in the Global March to Gaza held in Egypt on Friday.

This march is a show of humanitarian support for the Palestinian people, who continue to face a blockade in Gaza.

Zaskia and her group departed from Jakarta for Cairo on Thursday. They then joined thousands of participants from over 54 countries in a roughly 50-kilometer walk from Cairo towards the Rafah Gate in Gaza.

The peaceful protest aims to pressure the Egyptian government to open humanitarian aid routes into Gaza, including food, clean water, and medicine, which remain obstructed by the Israeli blockade. Reports indicate that the number of participants in the march has exceeded 7,000 and continues to grow.

Also Read: Indonesia: Israeli Attacks on Iran Is a Serius International Law Violation

She initiated Indonesia’s involvement in this action, expressing concern over the absence of a delegation from her homeland. “Our country is Muslim-majority, but no one was present at this movement yet. When I learned that, I felt ashamed. If I can do something, why should I remain silent?” the actress stated.

Beyond Zaskia, the Indonesian contingent included celebrities and activists such as Ratna Galih, Wanda Hamidah, Hamidah Rachmayanti, Indadari Mindrayanti, Irfan Farhad, Hemy Sution, Nur Aminah, Tandya Rachmat Sampurna, and Muhammad Hibatur Rahman from Kitabisa. [T/S]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Cursed Be Israel for Humanitarian Crimes Against Iran: Indonesian Ulema Council

Tagblockade in Gaza Global March to Gaza Indonesian actress Palestinian people Zaskia Adya Mecca

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

portrait of Zaskia Adya Mecca and several artists leaving for Egypt for the Global March to Gaza (Instagram.com/zahidsamosir)
Indonesia

Number of Indonesian Actresses Join Global March for Palestine in Egypt

  • 2 hours ago
An overland aid convoy of buses and private vehicles crossed into Libya on Tuesday, June 10, 2025 as it continues its journey to Egypt, aiming to break Israel’s ongoing humanitarian blockade on the Gaza Strip (photo: Video Grab)
International

Overland Aid Convoy Crosses Libya to Break Israeli Blockade in Gaza 

  • Wednesday, 11 June 2025 - 06:16 WIB
Palestinian Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Collapse of Gaza Healthcare Sector Poses Grave Risk to Children’s Lives

  • Thursday, 5 June 2025 - 23:23 WIB
Asia

Maldives Bans Israeli Passport Holders in Protest Against Gaza Assault

  • Wednesday, 16 April 2025 - 08:50 WIB
Palestine

89 Palestinians Killed in Turkiye and Syria Earthquakes

  • Sunday, 12 February 2023 - 17:33 WIB
Palestine

81 Palestinians Killed In Turkey And Syria Earthquake

  • Saturday, 11 February 2023 - 14:05 WIB
Load More
Major General Mohammad Pakpour as the new chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) (photo: IRNA)
International

Iran’s Leader Appoints New Military Commanders Following Assassinations

  • Friday, 13 June 2025 - 20:36 WIB
portrait of Zaskia Adya Mecca and several artists leaving for Egypt for the Global March to Gaza (Instagram.com/zahidsamosir)
Indonesia

Number of Indonesian Actresses Join Global March for Palestine in Egypt

  • 2 hours ago
Israel's killing of 100 Civilians on Gaza School (Photo; Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Continue Across Gaza, 40 Civilians Killed

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 08:18 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Army Uses Quadcopter Drones to Psychologically Terrorize Civilians in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 4 June 2025 - 13:24 WIB
Al-Qassam Brigades attack Israeli forces in Gaza (photo: Video Grab)
Palestine

Hamas Says Two Israeli Soldiers Killed in Close-Range Encounter in Gaza

  • Monday, 9 June 2025 - 07:58 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Strengthens Position as Global Modest Fashion and Halal Creative Economy Hub

  • Monday, 9 June 2025 - 10:48 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Army Kills 20 More Palestinians Near Gaza Aid Point

  • Wednesday, 11 June 2025 - 14:26 WIB
Palestine

Over 2,700 Children in Gaza Suffer from Severe Malnutrition: UNRWA

  • Wednesday, 11 June 2025 - 21:02 WIB
Yogi Hadi Ismanto, Chair of the Research, Data Collection, and Press Ratification Commission of the Indonesian Press Council (photo: MINA)
Indonesia

Indonesian Press Faces Challenges in Maintaining Objectivity on Palestine Issue

  • Thursday, 12 June 2025 - 21:09 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Launches Literary Labs to Globalize Local Literature

  • Friday, 13 June 2025 - 06:34 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us