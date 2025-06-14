Number of Indonesian Actresses Join Global March for Palestine in Egypt

Cairo, MINA – Indonesian actress Zaskia Adya Mecca, alongside nine other Indonesian public figures, participated in the Global March to Gaza held in Egypt on Friday.

This march is a show of humanitarian support for the Palestinian people, who continue to face a blockade in Gaza.

Zaskia and her group departed from Jakarta for Cairo on Thursday. They then joined thousands of participants from over 54 countries in a roughly 50-kilometer walk from Cairo towards the Rafah Gate in Gaza.

The peaceful protest aims to pressure the Egyptian government to open humanitarian aid routes into Gaza, including food, clean water, and medicine, which remain obstructed by the Israeli blockade. Reports indicate that the number of participants in the march has exceeded 7,000 and continues to grow.

She initiated Indonesia’s involvement in this action, expressing concern over the absence of a delegation from her homeland. “Our country is Muslim-majority, but no one was present at this movement yet. When I learned that, I felt ashamed. If I can do something, why should I remain silent?” the actress stated.

Beyond Zaskia, the Indonesian contingent included celebrities and activists such as Ratna Galih, Wanda Hamidah, Hamidah Rachmayanti, Indadari Mindrayanti, Irfan Farhad, Hemy Sution, Nur Aminah, Tandya Rachmat Sampurna, and Muhammad Hibatur Rahman from Kitabisa. [T/S]

