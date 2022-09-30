Palestinian Muslim-Christian Community Calls on UN to Stop Israel’s Crimes

Jerusalem, MINA – The Palestinian Muslim-Christian Community that supports Jerusalem and its Holy Places calls on the United Nations to intervene to stop the daily brutal crimes committed by the Israeli occupation against Palestine.

“Palestine is facing an unprecedented vicious war, targeting all its components,” said a jointly issued statement. MEMO reported on Friday.

“The Palestinian people are being confronted with all forms of brutal crimes that transcend all limits of humanitarian and international criteria,” the statement continued.

They say shedding Palestinian blood has become normal for the Israeli occupation forces.

“The perpetrators of this full-fledged crime, which was committed against Palestine, must be brought before and investigated by the International Criminal Court,” they added.

All members of that community, condemned the international silence on Israel’s crimes which gave the occupation impunity and allowed it to continue its crimes.

“We call on the international community to provide international protection for Palestinians who are fighting for their legitimate rights,” the statement said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)