Palestinian Martyred from Ongoing Israeli Deadly Offensive on Gaza Surpasses 33,037

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian death toll from Israel’s deadly offensive against the Gaza Strip since October 7th, 2023, has now soared to 33,037, medical sources confirmed on Thursday as quoted by Wafa.

Sources added that at least 75,668 others have also been injured in the onslaught.

At least 62 people were killed and 91 others were injured in Israeli attacks that took place in the last 24 hours, they added.

The sources said that many victims are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are still unable to reach them. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)