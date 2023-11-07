Palestinian Martyrdom in Gaza Rises to 10,328, including 4,237 Children, 2,719 Women

Select Language

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian Health Ministry said on Tuesday that the Martyrdom victims from Israeli’s ongoing intensified onslaught on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7 has jumped to 10,328 people, Anadolu Agency reports.

Among the killed are 4,237 children and 2,719 women, Gaza-based Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said at a press conference.

“More than 25,956 others have also been injured as a result of Israeli forces’ attacks on Gaza,” he added.

The spokesman urged the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross to protect health facilities and ambulances from Israeli attacks.

Israel launched air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

Also Read:  Gaza: Over 780 Passengers Crossed Into Egypt

Besides the large number of casualties and massive displacements, basic supplies are running low for Gaza’s 2.3 million residents due to the Israeli siege. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

