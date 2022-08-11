Palestinian Little girl from Gaza Died Succumbed to Her Wounds

Gaza, MINA – Today, Thursday, a Palestinian child died of critical wounds sustained in the recent Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, MINA’s Contributor in Palestine reports.

Family sources said that the 10-year-old girl, Lian Al-Shaer, from Khan Yunis, died in Al-Makassed Hospital in Jerusalem succumbed to her injuries in the recent aggression on Gaza.

The martyrdom of the little girl, Al-Shaer, brings the number of martyrs of the aggression launched by the occupation on the Gaza Strip last Friday afternoon and lasted for three days, to 47, while hundreds of others were injured. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)