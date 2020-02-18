Palestinian Kindergarten Pupils Raided by Israeli Police

West Bank, MINA – Kindergarten School (TK) in the city of Al-Tayyiba in the West Bank region of Palestine was subjected to attacks and searches by Israeli occupation police on Monday.

Palestinian media Safa reported, at the kindergarten the Israeli police conducted a search of the entire room, even the bags of kindergarten students were also searched and struggled with the kindergarten students.

The Israeli security police action came days after police reacted to a nine-year-old selected child and interrogated him at a Palestinian school in the city of Acre.

Rabab Awaida, a teacher at the kindergarten, was refused permission to allow Israeli security to search for kindergartens and children in particular. But Israeli police are still asking for a search and checking the suspect’s items in children’s bags one by one.

The occupation police claimed they were looking for weapons, while nothing was found at the site, including the buildings here. (T/R6/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)