Palestinian Human Rights Call for Israel’s Military Tribunals

Ramallah, MINA – Several Palestinian human rights organizations on Tuesday held a demonstration outside Israel’s Ofer military camp and detention center west of Ramallah.

The Palestinian News Agency WAfA reported that they were calling for a boycott of Israel’s military tribunals.

The organization that defends the rights of Palestinian political prisoners in Israel accuses the courts of being a tool in the hands of the Israeli occupation authorities to suppress the Palestinian people and that these courts do not guarantee to be fair trials.

The head of the Addameer Palestinian Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association, Sahar Francis, explained that these courts are a tool in the hands of the occupation authorities to impose greater control and domination over the Palestinian people, in the absence of fair trials, arbitrary detention, authoritative, and administrative.

“Apart from that, the arrests of children, the imposition of fines, the torture of detainees, and other crimes are committed every day,” said Sahar Francis.

Qaddoura Faris, Head of the Palestinian Prisoners Society, said boycotting the courts was important because they were responsible for the oppression of the Palestinian people while legitimizing the occupation authorities’ illegal actions.

“Some of these acts could be considered war crimes,” he said.

Shaawan Jabarin, chairman of Al-Haq, said it was time to fully expose this court at the international level and regard its leadership as a war criminal. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)