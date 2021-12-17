Palestinian Freedom Fighters Carry Out Gun Attack, Killing Israeli Settler

Nablus, MINA – Hebrew media announced yesterday, Thursday evening, the killing of an Israeli settler and the injury of two others in a shooting attack near the evacuated settlement of Homesh on the road between Nablus and Jenin.

The media reported that armed Palestinians opened fire at a number of settlers who were in a vehicle, killing one of them and wounding two others.

It indicated that the perpetrators of the operation withdrew from the place, while the occupation army forces arrived and began searches for the perpetrators of the operation.

The Hebrew Kan channel said that preliminary investigations indicate that the perpetrators waited by the road, and opened fire at the settlers’ car, which was on its way from the Homesh settlement to the Shave Shomron settlement.

Hebrew reports indicated that one of the Israeli settlers in the car was stabbed in a previous attack several months ago in Jerusalem by Palestinians and miraculously survived.

The Hebrew Hadashot website published news that during the past weeks, there were several warnings from the Israeli security services about cells intending to carry out shooting attacks.

It is noteworthy that the occupied Palestinian cities and villages witnessed recently stabbings and shootings against the occupation soldiers and settlers by angry Palestinian youth, as one of the most important means of resisting the occupation in light of its systematic attacks and violations against the Palestinians and Al-Aqsa Mosque. (LKG-RE1)

