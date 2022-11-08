Palestinian FM Denounces Israeli State Crimes and Settlers’ Terrorism

Ramallah, MINA – The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates today strongly denounced the Israeli state crimes and settlers’ terrorism in the occupied territories, and called on the international community and the United States to put an end to these crimes and terrorism.

The Ministry’s condemnation came following reports today that settlers vandalized and sprayed with chemicals hundreds of Palestinian-owned olive trees in the West Bank, and that the Israeli state demolished four Palestinian-owned buildings in occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank under the pretext of construction without a permit, WAFA reported.

“These crimes are an integral part of the bloody and systematic Israeli escalation against our people with the aim of breaking their resilience and adherence to their just and legitimate national rights and land,” said the Ministry in a statement, describing it as “an Israeli attempt to force our people to surrender and to coexist with the occupation and settlements and their continuation as a fait accompli that is difficult to change.”

It considered the attacks by the organized and armed settler militias on Palestinian citizens, their land and property, complemented by the actions of the occupation forces, as official Israeli denial of the just and legitimate rights of the Palestinian people endorsed by the United Nations.

The Foreign Ministry held the occupying Power, Israel, responsible for the current escalation, which threatens an explosion that would plunge the region into a spiral of violence, warning the international community about its consequence on the two-state solution, efforts to achieve calm, and realizing a political horizon to resolve the conflict and achieve security and stability in the region.(T/R3/RE1)

