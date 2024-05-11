Palestinian Fighters Fire Barrage of Rockets on Israeli Targets

Gaza, MINA – Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, on Friday said its fighters fired a barrage of rockets on Israeli targets in the area of Beersheba, southern Israel, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a brief statement, Al-Qassam Brigades said the rocket attack on Beersheba comes “in response to the (Israeli) massacres against (Palestinian) civilians.”

Meanwhile, the Israeli army confirmed the launch of five rockets from Gaza towards the Beersheba area.

It claimed that one rocket was intercepted, while the others fell in open areas.

The Israeli army on Tuesday stormed and occupied the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing with Egypt, closing Gazan Palestinians’ only gateway to the world.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip in retaliation for October 7, 2023. More than 34,900 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, mostly women and children, and 78,514 others injured, according to Palestinian health authorities. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)